Winds of over 50 miles per hour resulted in damaged power lines, uprooted trees, and loss of electricity in Portland on Friday, March 3rd.

At the height of the all-day storm, the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reported 61,000 outages across its service area, which includes Portland. By 7:30 p.m. on Friday, several hundred separate outages were affecting approximately 45,000 members.

