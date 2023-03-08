Winds of over 50 miles per hour resulted in damaged power lines, uprooted trees, and loss of electricity in Portland on Friday, March 3rd.
At the height of the all-day storm, the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reported 61,000 outages across its service area, which includes Portland. By 7:30 p.m. on Friday, several hundred separate outages were affecting approximately 45,000 members.
CEMC crews worked through the night to remove downed lines and poles, but a CEMC Facebook post reported that as of 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, there were still approximately 20,000 CEMC members without power. “We are making progress but continue to discover more damage. We have around 90 crews and more than 100 tree trimmers working on power restoration,” stated the post.
By 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, CEMC reported that power outages had been reduced to 10,000.
The damage seen on the Portland landscape included power lines draping roadways, countless trees uprooted, and extensive roof damage. Residents reported that fast food restaurants were slammed with customers, with some people waiting as long as 45 minutes in drive-through lines.
Because of the uneven return of power, those who had electricity frequently bunked down friends and relatives who were still without. “My son lost seven trees in his backyard, and as of Sunday at noon, he still had no power,” said Portland resident Marla Clements. “We live right next door, and we got our power back Friday. So of course, his whole family is staying with us.”
CEMC posted a chart showing that Clarksville, Tenn. recorded the highest wind gust of the storm-affected area, at 79 miles per hour. “This is comparable to the strength of a borderline EF0/EF1 tornado,” read the post.
Per the National Weather Service, an EF0 tornado is the weakest tornado on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale. However, wind speeds can peel the material off roofs, siding and gutters will be damaged, trees will have their branches broken, and shallow roots will be uprooted.
On Sunday morning, CEMC reported that they had acquired extra crews from Arkansas and were continuing to work around the clock to restore power to the area.
