Betty Wiseman may be from a small town, but the former Portland standout has made a big difference in the lives of students, players, and people from around the world.
Wiseman has been active in women’s sports and started the Belmont University Lady Bruins basketball program. Wiseman has been at the forefront in the advancement of women’s sports for over 60 years.
Last month was the 50th anniversary of Title XI that evened the playing field for women in sports.
Title XI is the most commonly used named for the federal civil rights law in the United States. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
Wiseman remembers the early years including playing basketball at Sumner County High School and the limited opportunities for young ladies in sports.
“I played some softball while in junior high at night in summer leagues, but the high school just had girls’ basketball and cheerleading,” Wiseman recalled last week. “I started the women’s program at Belmont in 1968 which was four years before Title XI. So, it blesses my soul to see where we are at today.”
Not only did Title XI give women more opportunities in the sports world, but also provided a chance to succeed in other areas of life.
“Title XI gave opportunities for women in the workforce, leadership, jobs, and salary,” Wiseman said. “I was there before Title XI came into effect, I was there when it began, and I’m seeing the effects of it today. I celebrate Title XI every day of my life.”
Wiseman was able to be a part of a year long celebration of Title XI when Belmont won its second ever NCAA tournament game in the Knoxville regionals and faced tradition-rich Tennessee in the finals. The Lady Bruins lost that game, but Wiseman was filled with pride with her college alma mater.
“I was able to see our program go to the next level,” Wiseman remarked. “Belmont had a big crowd (at Thompson-Boling Arena) that night.”
The court at Thompson-Boling Arena is named for Pat Summit, the legendary women’s coach for the Lady Vols. Many years ago, Summit attended one of Wiseman’s summer basketball camps as a teenager.
As much as Wiseman has been a force in women sports, she has used that platform to promote mission work in spreading the gospel of Christ throughout the world.
“We just got back from Brazil in early June,” Wiseman acknowledged. “I’ve been blessed to use sports to help spread the gospel.”
Wiseman wrote a book about her mission trips called, “Bounce the Balls and they will Come: A Coaches Passion for the Great Commission” in 2011. The book details the many trips Wiseman took with Belmont students, athletes, and faculty through the years to all parts of the world including Portugal, Poland, Costa Rica, Brazil, Venezuela, South Africa, Ukraine, Malta, and Italy in sharing the gospel.
“God calls me to be a missionary every day,” Wiseman pointed out.
Does Wiseman have another book in her system about her life adventures?
“I would like to write a book about my life growing up in Portland,” Wiseman admitted. “I’m not sure if I can sit still long enough to do that.”
Despite all the honors and accolades awarded to her over the years, Wiseman remains a humble and blessed woman who grew up on a family farm and was nurtured by loving parents. That background has kept Wiseman grounded through the years.
“I owe my parents a debt of gratitude,” Wiseman admitted. “They taught me so much. I keep up with Portland. It’s my hometown and close to my heart. When I come to Portland, I go by the old gym, the family farm, my parents’ graves, and First Baptist Church. In life, it’s all about people’s journeys. I give God all the Glory.”
