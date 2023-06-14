PORNWS-06-14-23 GILMAN SCHOLARSHIP
PHOTO / SUBMITTED

Twenty Western Kentucky University students earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad in the March 2023 application cycle—as many as all other colleges and universities in Kentucky combined.

The Gilman Scholarship broadens the student population that studies or interns abroad by supporting undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints. The 20 recipients in this application cycle earned scholarships totaling $81,500 with an average award amount of $4,075.

