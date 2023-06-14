Twenty Western Kentucky University students earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for study abroad in the March 2023 application cycle—as many as all other colleges and universities in Kentucky combined.
The Gilman Scholarship broadens the student population that studies or interns abroad by supporting undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints. The 20 recipients in this application cycle earned scholarships totaling $81,500 with an average award amount of $4,075.
Of those who worked with the Office of Scholar Development, 42% of WKU’s applicants were named recipients. The average national selection rate for the Gilman Scholarship over the past five years is 24.6%. Twenty students were awarded funding, including the following:
- Elana Barker of Wilmore is the daughter of Keith and Bethany Barker. She is a sociology and environmental and sustainability studies double major with a minor in nonprofit administration. She received the scholarship to study in Ecuador in Spring 2024.
- Sam Bradley of Elizabethtown is an engineering technology management major with a minor in studio art. He received the scholarship to study in Ireland in Summer 2023.
- Madison Butler of Gallatin, Tennessee, is the daughter of Lance Butler Sr. She is an anthropology major with minors in Spanish and teaching English as a second language. She received the scholarship to study in Mongolia in Summer 2023.
- Josh Gillespie of Elkton is the son of Marla and Frank Gillespie. He is a corporate and organizational communication and public relations double major with a minor in psychology. He received the scholarship to study in Italy in Spring 2024.
- Tanay Harris of Louisville is an exercise science major with a certificate in real estate. She is pursuing a career as a chiropractor. She received the scholarship to study and intern in Australia in Spring 2024.
- Ella Henry of Owensboro is a performing arts major with a concentration in musical theatre. She received the scholarship to study in the Czech Republic in Fall 2023.
- Danae Hobbs of Louisville is an English literature major with a minor in philosophy. She received the scholarship to study in Senegal in Summer 2023.
- Gigi Lamb is an anthropology, Chinese, and Asian religions and cultures major. She received the Gilman-Taiwan Award to study in Taiwan in Summer 2023.
- Madison Martin of Louisville is the daughter of Shawn Martin and Harold Harris. She is a film major. She received the scholarship to study in South Korea in Summer 2023.
- Christin Mikeal of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, is the daughter of Ray and Lisa Mikeal. She is an agriculture major with a concentration in animal science. She received the scholarship to study in South Africa in Summer 2023.
- Kristina Lee Mosley of Paducah is the daughter of Tom Mosley and Alyssa May Mosley. She is a business economics major with a minor in finance. She received the scholarship to study in Ireland in Fall 2023.
- Mandy Myers of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Chinese and psychology double major. She was awarded the Critical Need Language Award to study in Taiwan in Academic Year 2023-2024.
- Rhionna Myers-Borraga of Elizabethtown is the granddaughter of Mary Borraga. She is a criminology major with a minor in psychology. She received the scholarship to study in Germany in Summer 2023.
- Iyanla Shackelford of Louisville is the daughter of Juanita and Walter Shackelford. She is an anthropology major with a concentration in biological anthropology and a minor in criminology.
- She received the Critical Need Language Award and Gilman-McCain Scholarship for dependents of active-duty service members to study in Morocco in Summer 2023.
- Nai
- ya Sims of Elizabethtown is a biology and chemistry double major with a minor in business administration. She received the scholarship to study in Kenya in Summer 2023.
- Mikel Snow of Lexington is the daughter of Charlene Jones. She is a social work major with a certificate in family home visiting, and she received the scholarship to study in Tanzania in Summer 2023.
- Leslie Urbano of Portland, Tennessee, is the daughter of Jose Urbano and Argelia Salgado. She is a political science and criminology double major with certificates in paralegal studies and citizenship and social justice. She received the scholarship to study in Germany in Summer 2023.
- Avery Wells of Louisville is the son of Andre and Antissa Wells. He is a political science major with a minor in African American studies. He received the scholarship to study in Senegal in Summer 2023.
- Luke Wininger of Bowling Green is the child of Steven and Amy Wininger. Luke is a psychology major with a minor in marketing who received the scholarship to study in Ecuador in Fall 2023.
All of the students recognized worked with Lindsey Houchin and Will Randolph in the Office of Scholar Development at WKU to prepare their Gilman applications and with advisors in the Office of Study Abroad and Global Learning to find the best study abroad program to fit their goals.
The next Gilman Scholarship application cycle opens in mid-August 2023 and closes on October 5, 2023. Students interested in studying or interning abroad during these terms may apply:
- Winter 2023/2024
- Spring 2024
- Summer 2024
- Fall 2024
- Academic Year 2024-2025
Interested students are encouraged to connect with the Office of Scholar Development at WKU and the Office of Study Abroad and Global Learning throughout the summer and early fall semester.
About The Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarship: Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the Gilman Scholarship program funds internships or study abroad programs for undergraduate Pell Grant recipients. Since 2001, the Gilman Scholarship has enabled more than 33,000 Americans to study in countries around the world, representing diverse backgrounds including ethnic minority students, students with disabilities, and first-generation college students.
About the Office of Scholar Development (OSD): OSD mentors students applying for national scholarships to fund “academic extras” such as study abroad, research, professional experience, and more. From first drafts to final submissions with multiple revisions in between, OSD helps students make more possible. By conceptualizing and revising the stories they tell in application essays, students better understand their strengths, interests, and purpose—and explore multiple possible pathways to that work.
WKU Global serves the WKU community by engaging students, faculty and staff in diverse, educational and cultural experiences through faculty-led, exchange, consortia and other study abroad opportunities. Western Kentucky University prides itself on positioning its students, faculty and staff for long term success. As a student-centered, applied research university, WKU helps students expand on classroom learning by integrating education with real-world applications in the communities we serve. Our hilltop campus is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, which was recently named by Reader’s Digest as one of the nicest towns in America, just an hour’s drive from Nashville, Tennessee.
