Work continues to progress in the revitalization of the Temple Theater in downtown Portland.
A portion of the site is complete and already hosting events, such as Rotary Club meetings on Wednesdays. The side of the theater that is complete was done first because it has restrooms, tickets, concessions and a community room.
The rehab of the actual theater “is at a good stage right now,” said Sherri Ferguson, president/CEO of the Portland Chamber of Commerce. “The drywall is next. They have the heating and air in there. They had to put on a new roof. They might have some electrical left to do.”
Portland Vice Mayor Drew Jennings said “they’ve got all the roughed in framing done, the stage is done, the balcony is done. The electrical is pretty close to being done.”
Jennings said the work should be mostly complete by the end of the year. The lighting and sound systems might be the last to be completed, he said.
“There will be a full stage. I think the seating capacity is close to 300,” he said. “You can have plays, concerts, and the greenrooms are ready, both with TVs, so anyone in there can see when the previous acts go off. It’s really going to be a sweet setup for concerts and things.”
Funding, Jennings said, has led to fits and starts in the rehab of the historic structure. “We’ll go six months and work, work, work, and then we’ll have to stop and do some fundraisers.
“There’s been a whole lot of sweat equity. It’s kind of been a labor of love.”
The theater once provided the community with films of World War II updates. It closed as a theater in the 1950s.
