The 81st annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Parade will honor a local World War II veteran as this year’s grand marshal.
Bill Bradley, who served in the military and was present for both D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge in 1944 and 1945, will be this year’s honoree.
Bradley is a highly decorated veteran. During his time in the military, he received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Marksman, Sharpshooter and Expert Army Weapons Badges and the 7th Armored Division Lucky Seventh Award.
“We are honored to have Mr. Bradley as the parade grand marshal,” said Kristen Daughtry, events coordinator for the Portland Chamber of Commerce. “I believe he is the last remaining World War II veteran in the Portland area, and we couldn’t have chosen a more deserving individual.
“We thank him for his service and his sacrifices he made in serving this great country.”
The Strawberry Festival week runs May 8-14, with this year’s theme being “All Aboard the Strawberry Express.”
The parade will be the grand finale of the the event and will take place Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m.
Throughout the week, there will be events related to Strawberry Festival Week, with Friday and Saturday the biggest days. On Friday night, there will be a concert featuring Journey-tribute band Resurrection followed by the annual fireworks show.
Saturday will be festival day with activities, food and live music spread throughout downtown up until the time of the parade.
You can find parade applications and more information at www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com or by emailing kristen@portlandcofc.com.
