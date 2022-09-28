Two Portland movers and shakers met Sept. 19 to chat about the Young Americans for Freedom chapter they formed at Portland High School.
Junior Class President Nick Suttle and Wellness Department Head April Lane reminisced about how the group began and talked about their vision for its future.
“It was Nick that started it,” Lane said. “And he’s done all the work.”
Suttle entered high school with an interest in politics and began looking around for a way to enact that inclination, hopefully engaging other students along the way. After attending a few events that just didn’t fit, he began to search online, and soon discovered the Young America’s Foundation.
The organization, he discovered, had a student activist arm known as the Young Americans for Freedom. (Both the Young America’s Foundation and its student arm, The Young Americans for Freedom, use the acronym YAF).
When Suttle read about the history of YAF and its activities, he was sold. He approached Portland High School principal David Woods about starting a chapter. Woods checked it out with Dr. Del Phillips, director of schools, and got the go-ahead, on the condition that Suttle find a faculty sponsor.
“I had already chatted a little bit about politics with Miss Lane,” Suttle said, “so she was the first teacher I thought of.”
Lane accepted the offer and they got to work.
The Young Americans for Freedom was founded in 1960 at the home of William F. Buckley and is one of the oldest conservative organizations in the country. Ronald Reagan joined the YAF National Advisory Board in 1962 and served as honorary national chairman for much of the 1980’s and ‘90’s. The organization maintained a robust profile, sponsoring speakers on college campuses and organizing supportive rallies for conservative causes.
In 2003, the YAF launched its most visible activity — the 9/11: Never Forget Project. In this project, the organization facilitates chapters across the country to commemorate 9/11 through planting flags representing the lives lost that day.
Suttle was struck by the fact that 9/11 happened before he was born and felt that it was important to do just what the project proclaims — never forget. However, he discovered, it was up to each chapter to purchase the flags through a YAF distributor, and the price was not cheap.
Suttle remembered that first summer of fund-raising as long and hard. The national organization requires its chapters to have officers in place in order to begin, and those first officers, Abigail Barnett, Lexi Rush and Kaylonnie Reed, were immediately put to work visiting Portland businesses.
“I do want to give a shout out to our officers,” Suttle said, “and I’m also grateful to our community businesses, both for contributing and for teaching us better ways to go out and solicit donations for a good cause.”
In its first year, the Portland High School YAF chapter attained 31 members and now touts 36.
“We utilized the school’s One Stop Night really well,” Lane said. “We had a photo booth and a big flag and stickers and buttons, and we talked up the group. One Stop Night is the time when the eighth-graders from our two contributing schools come over to see all the clubs they can join, so we made sure to have a strong presence there.”
In addition to the Never Forget Project, Suttle said the group had several speakers during its first year, including Mayor Mike Callis and Rep. William Lambeth. This year there are plans underway for a Tennessee State Capitol tour, as well as placing wreaths at the Veterans Cemetery in conjunction with a national YAF project called Wreaths Across America. Tuttle said he would also like to incorporate some of the monthly initiatives of the national organization.
“A lot of YAF chapters celebrate Freedom Week in November by acting out tearing down the Berlin Wall, which happened on November 9th,” he said. “You just build a wall, spray paint it to look like the Berlin Wall, and then use sledge hammers to tear it down. I think that could be very popular if we can get it approved.”
Tuttle and Lane agreed that the goal of the group is to bring people together. “I want people to know they can have any opinion whatsoever and still be a part of us,” Tuttle said. “That’s why I like the Never Forget project so much. It brings us all together, just like what happened after the attack. We can talk about ideas all day, but the guiding principle is to bring us all together to make this a great place to live and work.”
Last year, Tuttle attended the national YAF conference in Washington, D.C., but says that even though he would like to go again, he would prefer to see some fellow-members go this year. “There are other conference destinations, too,” he said. “The YAF maintains the Reagan Ranch and they have events there every year as well.”
When asked about the future of Portland’s chapter, Tuttle didn’t hesitate.
“I don’t want this chapter to dwindle away just because I graduate,” he said. “I’m really working to pass along the vision to other students, so that this group will still be around for a long time to come. I don’t want people to think this is all about politics. I mean, we’re not even allowed to endorse a candidate. We want to spread the notion that even when people have different opinions, we can still talk. We all live in this city together, so we need to work together. This club helps us do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.