EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth in a People Shaping Portland series about Sumner Countians who impact and shape the community.
Mike Byrd had his mind and plans set on the Marine Corps.
That fell through because he was diagnosed with asthma, which kept him from being able to enlist.
Now he’s the Pastor of Students and Recreation at First Baptist Church in Portland, and it was a winding road that led him away from the life outside of church he had come to know.
“I ended up making a pact with my mom to go to the last place on planet Earth I ever wanted to go to, which was a Bible college (Word of Life Bible Institute in Hudson, Fla.),” Byrd said. “It was at the Bible Institute. I went to summer camp there almost every year during the school year, and mom would be like riding me about it, and just to kind of get her to shut up about it, I was like, ‘you know, fine. I’ll go there on visitation day and and check it out if it’s going to make you happy — to get you off my back,’ and unbeknownst to me it was registration day, not visitation day.”
Byrd was raised in Seminole, Fla., just south of Tampa. He was involved in sports and was not embracing a relationship with God at the time. That all changed immediately, he said, during his first night at the Bible college.
“That first night, I just fell under just such conviction, and I knew that my life was kind of at a fork in the road. I can keep going the way I was going, kind of running from God. I put my faith in Jesus when I was 13, but there wasn’t a whole lot of follow-up.
“Oh, I was involved in youth group, but to be honest, I was just in there to shoot pool or to be there for the girls or whatever there was, but that was really a pivotal time in my life where I realized that I could keep going down the path I was on. It was not good, probably jail or, worse, death maybe even.”
He embraced the educational experience, which was spiritual and made him rethink what he wanted to do with his life.
“And I remember this professor said ‘they say there’s only two things in this universe that last forever, it’s the word of God, the Bible, and it’s the souls of people,” Byrd said. “And then he asked the question, ‘so why not invest your life into something that lasts forever?’ ”
He said he felt the call to the ministry, and after his education, he knew his life path was going to be much different than he anticipated while growing up.
Now he’s working with kids and bringing his story and background to his role working with kids at First Baptist Church.
“But I’ll tell you, I’m glad I went with God on that, because I couldn’t imagine where I’d be if I didn’t,” he said.
Working with teens has given him opportunities to help and guide them.
“Sometimes as adults, we expect teenagers to have the maturity of adults, and only get frustrated when they just make these boneheaded decisions,” Byrd said. “They’re not developed like (adults) are. In the end, it takes patience and it takes kind of walking through that. We all know that we were all there at one point.”
One example of such an opportunity has been a success.
Byrd was approached by a parent about their teenage boy, who revealed he was addicted to online pornography. He agreed to speak with Byrd, and the young man is now a leader in youth ministry.
“And there’s no real accountability” in cyberspace, Byrd said. “Here’s this device and the World Wide Web is at their fingertips, and a lot of them have it in the room when they go to sleep or when the parents think they’re sleeping, and have free rein on that. For this particular young man, though, I was like ‘yeah sure, let me talk to him.’
“I sat down and talked with him and his mom, and that’s the first time I’ve really ever seen a teenager be full disclosure transparent with mom and dad every single step to come clean and make it right.”
Social media keeps tapping at children, he said, feeding them unfiltered content that can be sometimes good, but also damaging to those seeking their identity in dark places. Byrd said it’s identity that children seek, and they can find identity that takes them to places that are dangerous.
“An example, we have some sixth-graders who just got cell phones, and this past week as we had our Wednesday night program ... this one kid was just kind of sitting out, and this is not atypical, but sitting by himself up against the wall in the hallway just just scrolling, scrolling, scrolling through Tik-Tok videos, and it’s just so easy to do because it’s like OK, you just keep scrolling, keep looking for something that looks interesting.
“I tried to engage and not make it awkward for him, but you know that’s what they want to do is just kind of be tunnel vision and into the screen, and that’s not new news. You know, that’s been going on for, I guess, the past 20 years or so.”
“I think this is an area of concern, but it’s also positive,” he said. “Identity is such a huge thing that our culture pushes, and you can find your identity and in this movement or this or that and it’s like we’re made in the image of God, and if we try to find that anywhere else, it’s misleading. But with Generation Z teenagers today, that’s such a big thing for them is identity.”
“I’m big on student-led services. I want to empower them so that they have skin in the game and, God forbid if ever anything ever happened to me, I want the ministry to go on and so these kids are taking it and running with it.”
