The 4-H Club held a meeting on Jan. 11, 2022. During the meeting they held speeches by three people including, Corbin Brown, Jessica Jordan and Annalise Escue. Brown talked about cats that were homeless and how there is a nee to save the cats.
Jordan talked about cats sleeping and Annalise talked about cute dogs.
Brown won first place and Escue won second and Jordan won third place. As an officer and reporter, Kynzlee Calvert also spoke. Mrs. Bridgette was the leader.
