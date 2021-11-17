The faculty and staff of North Sumner Elementary would like to congratulate the following students on being chosen for Student of the Month from their classrooms. Pictured, from left, back row, are Bryson Meyer, Jamie Torrance, Hazelle Dover and Brody Coley, middle row, Liam Keen, Thornton, Krulik, Wyatt Faulk and Madelyn Coleman, front row, Landon Pickett, and Emma Delcid. Not pictured: Jaxon Dinkens and Wyatt Decker.