An Oak Grove area man was arrested after he allegedly beat up his live-in girlfriend as she was cooking dinner for Christmas Eve.
Winham Forrest Foster, 27, of 513 Nubia Road, Westmoreland, apparently lost his temper after his girlfriend said something that set him off. According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department report, Foster then threw the woman, who is also the mother of his 4-year-old child, onto the floor and started hitting her in the head.
Foster, according to what his girlfriend told police, then began saying he was sorry for what he had done and made statements that he was going to kill himself. Foster then held a knife to his throat, but apparently then kept hitting the victim.
When police had arrived on the scene, Foster stated that he did not know they had come to the residence and that he was not saying anything more. The woman told police that this is not the first time Foster has done this sort of thing.
Officers checked Foster’s criminal record through dispatch and found numerous related convictions for domestic-related assaults.
Foster has a 2019 conviction for aggravated domestic assault, a conviction for aggravated assault with a firearm from 2017, an assault conviction in 2013 and a domestic assault conviction in 2012.
Foster was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail. Foster’s bond was set at $15,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court to answer to his latest assault charge on Jan. 5.
