Betty Dyer McCloud, 82, of Cookeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Betty was born December 1, 1939 in Macon County, TN to the late Eugene and Thelma Jent Dyer. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 50 years, Patrick McCloud, and her children Melissa Davis and Brian McCloud. Betty was a proud grandmother to 5 grandchildren, Abby McCloud, Lilly McCloud, Donald Davis, Caroline Davis, and Noah Davis. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Jimmy Daughtry, and nephews David and Jake Daughtry in addition to numerous extended family and friends.
Betty worked for over 16 years as a teaching assistant at Park View Elementary School influencing the lives of many children through her love and compassion. She was a member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church, where she served on Women on Mission, providing hundreds of hand-sewn “Salvation Dolls” for mission trips and also ministering to children and elderly through ongoing programs. Betty loved to cook and always seemed happiest when surrounded by family and teaching grandchildren to cook, sew, crochet, and play Rook.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 18, 2022, 3 pm to 6 pm at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services and interment will be Saturday 11 a.m. at Old Brush Cemetery in Portland, TN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Women on Mission c/o Washington Ave Baptist Church, 1621 N Washington Ave., Cookeville TN 38501.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931) 526-6111.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
