Bonnie Gwen Ausbrooks passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 10, 2021, with her family by her side. Bonnie went to be with the Lord after bravely fighting cancer for five years. She would have celebrated her 69th birthday on November 25th.
Bonnie grew up in Portland, Tennessee, and she loved this town her entire life, regularly contributing to community charities such as Hands of Hope, missionaries supported by Corinth Church of Christ, and faithfully participating in the Sumner County Jail Ministry.
In 1974, Bonnie married the love of her life, Bobby, and they were married 47 years in August 2nd. Together, Bobby and Bonnie grew his construction and rental business. They raised five wonderful children, Gayla Ausbrooks Ayers, Karen (Tommy) Tucker, Tina Ausbrooks Havens, Brent (Heather) Ausbrooks, Ryan (Johnathan) Kroser, 12 wonderful grandchildren, and seven wonderful great grandchildren. It was these precious children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, that brought Bonnie the most joy.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Leona Hamblin Marlin; daughter, Gayla Ausbrooks Ayers, grandson, Josh Tucker, and brother, John Marlin.
Bonnie loved and cherished her family and their times together. Her holiday get togethers were memorable combining some favorites-cooking, family & friends. She went all out for the 4th of July, and all of her nieces and nephews loved snow days at her house. Many, many hours were spent playing cards around her table. If you were ever at her house on Christmas, you knew you were loved!
Bonnie was a life-long member of Corinth church of Christ, and you could find her there every Sunday morning, Sunday evening, and Wednesday evening. Bonnie loved the Lord, and everyone who knew her could attest to her selfless, giving spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Corinth Church of Christ Mission Funds.
Funeral service for Mrs. Ausbrooks were held at 11a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home with Bro. James Parker & Bro. Steve Hall officiating.
Visitation for Mrs. Ausbrooks was held Friday, November 12, 2021 and on Saturday, November 13th, 2021at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment took
place in Crestview Memorial Gardens.
