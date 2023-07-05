Mr. Bryan McClain Jr., 58, of Portland, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin, Ky. Burial followed in the Peden Mill Cemetery in Simpson County, Ky. Visitation began at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 29 from 6 a.m. until time of service.
