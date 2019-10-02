Delores Marie Jenkins, 76, of Portland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Tri-Star E.R. Portland. She was bornon May 27, 1943 to the late McKeand Sampson and Lucille Bruner in Madison, Indiana.
Jenkins is survived by: her husband Don Jenkins, sons Danny Rogers and Bobby (Linda) Rogers; daughters Diane (Bobby) Earle, Kristina (David) Breeden, Treva (Scott) Sidel and Mindy(Ed) Odin; grandchildren Brandon Rogers, Amanda (Carl) Moore, Chase (Kala) Breeden, Nathaniel (Lauren) Rogers, Christina Earle, Neda (Louis) Gossett, Tyler Odin, Amber Odin, Evan Delohery and Joe (Cheryl) Orlando; great grandchildren Ansley Moore, Jason Gossett, Christopher Gossett, Kaseylyn Gossett, Ashton Orlando, Jace Orlando and Emma Delohery and beloved daughter-in-law, Nilda Rogers.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home, with Kenneth Gregory, Phil Wilson and Eric Downs officiating.
Visitation hours were Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25,from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 26 from 9-11 a.m.
Interment followed in Restlawn Memory Gardens.
