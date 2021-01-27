Eric Logan Webb, 23, of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident.
Funeral services were held on Jan. 13, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Franklin, Kentucky, with burial in State Line General Baptist Church Cemetery on Rapids Road in Sumner County.
Eric was born on May 28, 1997, in Gallatin to his parents, Ronnie and Jeanette Webb of Franklin, whom survive.
He is also survived by: two sisters, Olivia N. Bellavia (C.J.) of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Chasity R. Carder (Josh) of Owensboro, Kentucky; two brothers, Lester Webb of Tennessee and Ronnie Gene Webb of Tennessee; his maternal grandmother, Peggy Poole of Bethpage; four nephews, Darrin Webb, Jackson Carder, Liam Carder, Ezra Bellavia; two nieces, Atlanta Webb, Evelyn Bellavia; and several aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilburn Webb and Lola Neal, and his maternal grandfather, Hassel Reynolds.
Eric worked at Tractor Supply Distribution Center in Franklin.
Eric was a 2015 graduate of Franklin-Simpson (Kentucky) High School.
He was a member of Mount Pleasant General Baptist Church in Portland. He was saved on his own accord and baptized at a young age.
He loved all music, dancing, shopping and just started skateboarding.
His love for esthetics made him wonderful at all things in the beauty industry. He was involved in modeling and had appeared in a movie and a music video in his young career.
Eric loved his family very much, especially his niece and nephews. They were his world. He loved to travel and experience new culture.
Eric was the type of person who would go out of his way to make everyone feel included and was very passionate about equality. He was the source of humor, and that began from day one. He had the most superb memory and never forgot a face or their story.
Eric was love and longed to be loved by everyone.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-9959 (with addressed in attention to memorials processing).
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com.
