Flora Frances Gregory, age 90, of Scottsville, KY (formerly of Portland, TN), passed away at her residence on May 10th, 2022. She was born in Red Boiling Springs, TN on February 14th, 1932 to the late James Carney Williams & late Cammie Mae Meador.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband, Hall Gregory; sons, Steve & Mark Gregory; grandchildren, Darin Gregory, Cory Gregory, & Chasity Gregory Davis; great grandson, Brandon Gregory; brothers, Paul Williams, Lloyd Williams, & Jim Williams; sister, Ina Mae Gambrell.
Mrs. Gregory is survived by her three sons, Kenneth (Annetta) Gregory of Portland, Larry (Jan) Gregory of Mt. Juliet, & Ricky (Beverly) Gregory of Scottsville; daughters, Cindy (Stanley) Carter of Portland & Lisa (Bill) Reichart of Portland; daughter-in-law, Theresia Gregory; 18 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren with three more on the way.
Flora was a 70 plus year member of Mt. Pleasant General Baptist Church and loved it. She was a gifted poet, cook, and kept journals for 40 years. Her pleasures in life were writing, cooking, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and family.
Funeral service for Mrs. Gregory will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant General Baptist Church with Bro. Kenneth Gregory officiating.
Visitation for Mrs. Gregory will be on Friday, May 13th, 2022 from 12:00 until 8:00 pm & on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Mt. Pleasant General Baptist Church in Portland, TN.
Interment for Mrs. Gregory will be at Mt. Pleasant General Baptist Church Cemetery.
