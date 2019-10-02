James Ervin Brooks, 87, of Portland, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1932 to the late Jessie James Brooks and Ivy Hunter.
Brooks is survived by: daughter Gail (Randy) Kirkham; sons, Danny (Terri) Brooks and Randy(Dawn) Brooks; grandchildren Amber (Josh) Kennedy, Brandon (Ashley) Kirkham, Lucas Brooks, Josh Brooks, Dillon (Ashley) Kirkham and Austin Kirkham; great grandchildren Madison and Avery Kirkham, Addi, Emma, Michael and Ivey Kennedy, Wyatt Brooks, Emmett and Barrett Kirkham.
Along with his parents, Brooks was preceded in death by his wife Earline Brooks, son Mike Brooks, grandson Jonathon Brooks, brother Leonard Brooks and sisters Hazell McCulley and Louise Cook.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Wilkinson Wiseman Funeral Home with Tim Coker officiating. Visitation hours were Sunday, Sept. 22 from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, and on Tuesday Sept. 24 from 9-11 a.m.
Internment followed in Halltown Cemetery, with Josh Kennedy, Brandon Kirkham, Lucas Brooks, Josh Brooks, Dillon Kirkham and Austin Kirkham serving as pallbearers.
