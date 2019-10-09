Josie Dee Link, 80, of Portland, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Orlinda on March 17, 1939, to the late Ammon Lee Birdwell and Bessie Bell Mason-Birdwell.
Link is survived by: daughter Kathryn Warren of Portland; grandchildren Jessica (Josh) Riffel of Portland, Bethany Cardoza of Portland and Christopher Link Cardoza of Portland; great grandson Ryan Riffel and friend Bruce Stringer of Portland.
She is preceded in death by her husband Cecil Link, stepson Glen Link, stepdaughter Jalene Glover and sister Betty Dix.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Visitation hours were on Monday, Sept. 2, from 2-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wilkinson & Wiseman Funeral Home.
Interment followed in Jake Link Cemetery.
