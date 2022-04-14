Lovic Eugene Alexander (Sarge), age 85, of Portland, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at home with his wife of 53 years by his side. Mr. Alexander was born in Gadsden, AL on Nov. 7th, 1936.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his step son, Gary Searcy.
Mr. Alexander is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Latimer Alexander of Portland; four daughters, Sharon (Lori) Alexander of Trinity, FL, Lynn (Dana) Johnson of Gaithersburg, MD, Deborah Alexander of Marietta, GA, & Karen Ash of Dallas, GA; step children, Patsy (Steve) Escue of White House, TN & Jerry (Debbie) Searcy of Portland, TN; 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Papa Sarge proudly served his country, he was a Sergeant in the United States Army, as well as being a Jump Master and Helicopter Gunner. In addition, he was a member of the Masons for 42 years.
He was a proud man who loved his family and was loved by all. He has left a huge footprint in the hearts of many and will be extremely missed but never forgotten.
R.I.P until we meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.