Martha Malinda Hunter Perry, age 79, of Portland, Tenn., passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Malinda was born Sept. 7, 1943, and grew up at her homeplace in the Sengtown community, where she remained the entirety of her life. She graduated from Portland High School in 1961 and attended the Bowling Green College of Commerce. On Sept. 1, 1963, she married Jerry S. Perry and they continued to farm the homeplace and raise their family. She worked for 31 years at the Sumner County Clerk’s office where she was known and loved by many, and even after retiring, continued to work part-time for another 10 years. She was a lifelong member of Martin’s Chapel General Baptist Church, where she touched so many lives in many different ways. Malinda loved gardening, cooking, and most of all, her family.
