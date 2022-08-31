Mary L. Knight,
72, of Russellville, Kentucky passed
away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at her residence.
Mary was born in Lafayette, Tennessee on Sept. 25, 1949, to the late Earl Eugine and Nadine (Frye) Likens. Mary is a member of the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, formerly worked as a Waitress, a Line Worker with Emerson and a loving and caring child caregiver. Mary loved yards sales, cross stitch and playing with grandchildren.
Along with her parents Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Author Likens and a sister, Janice Key.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Larry Knight; two sons, Kenny Knight (Lisa) of Auburn and Terry Knight (Jennifer) of Franklin; two sisters, Edna Mae Whittemore of Mitchellville, and Ora Mae Rollin of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Josh Knight, Makayla Knight, Bethaney Barber (Micah), Dawson Knight, Emmalee Knight and Alisa Knight; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services for Mary L. Knight were conducted on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Kenny Knight and Bro. Terry Knight officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began on Monday from 5-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers were Kenneth L. Knight, Phil Knight, Darrel Whittemore, Roy Whittemore, Dawson Knight and Josh Knight. Honorary pallbearer was David Whittemore.
