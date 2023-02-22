On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, Steven F. Glaser passed from this world to the next. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Loretta and Theodore Glaser.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Sonj; and his three children, Nick (Maggie), Jamie (Chad), and Zack (Kira). He also had seven wonderful grandchildren, Addie Beth, Jack, Morgan, Sadie, James Ellen, Hazel and Annie Reece, who he loved beyond comparison.
Steve was born
Aug. 6, 1953, in Elizabeth, NJ to Lorretta and Theodore Glaser. He was the first child of six: Linda, Ted, Jeff, Patti and Chris. His parents moved from New Jersey to Nashville when he was 13 years old. He attended Hillwood High School, which is where he met his wife of 50 years, Sonja.
There is not enough ink in the world to tell you about his love for Sonja.
They married at nineteen, put each other through college, and raised three children, who gave them seven wonderful grandchildren. And they had adventures. Oh how they had adventures.
Steve was a man of many jobs and talents. And he generally held two or more jobs at one time. He was a police officer, a law enforcement consultant, a body guard, head of security for a department store, lawyer, municipal judge, adjunct professor, coach and business owner. More than anything though, Steve saw himself as a helper and someone who loved life and the people in it.
Steve put a dent in this universe. We have not lost a light, because the wake he leaves behind is tremendous. You can find his influence in his family, his friends, his players, his acquaintances, and generally anyone who interacted with him. He delighted in putting smiles on people’s faces and encouraging people to find joy, meaning and purpose in their own lives. Steve is still with us all, and he can never leave. Where there is adventure, family and love, there is Steve.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the educational institution of your choice or to your preferred cancer charity.
For those who are interested, we are collecting memories of Steve at: https://www.tribute.co/steven-f-glaser/.
Log In
