Willard Kepley, 82, of Franklin, KY passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation was Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory and Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Franklin First United Methodist Church in Franklin. The funeral service was Monday at the church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin.
Mr. Kepley was born Oct. 18, 1939, in the Brackentown community of Sumner County, TN to the late Thurman Kepley and the late Irene Mayhew Kepley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sadie Ellen Hill Kepley and two siblings, Heilon Kepley and Virginia Kepley Garrett.
He is survived by his two children, Ricky M. Kepley (Amy) of Franklin, and Donna Kepley of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Derrick Kepley (Penny), Kyle Kepley (Megan), Kameron Kepley, Kolten Kepley (Georgia), Kendrick Kepley; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah Kepley, Derrin Kepley, Kaylee Kepley, Maddox Kepley, Juniper Kepley, Tillie Kepley, Kaylee Barrow, Emmit Hampton.
Willard learned the art of trading at an early age, and it served him well as he never worked a day in his life for anyone else. He and his wife, Sadie, ran the Franklin-Simpson Livestock Market and was a livestock order buyer and cattle producer for 35 years. Working with cattle was his life — he loved raising cattle, getting to know the farmers, but most of all, just making a deal! He was a member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church, 107 North College Street, Franklin, KY 42134. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home and church.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
