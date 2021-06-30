In its first week of business, Planet Fitness officials were overwhelmed at the reaction of Portland residents.
“We have been absolutely blown away by the response from the Portland community,” Planet Fitness regional manager Kali Roscoe said. “We’ve had people come in and check it out and sign up. We are so excited. We were excited to bring our brand of fitness to Portland . It’s been exciting to see so many people come in and the way they’ve responded.”
It was announced in late April that the long-awaited fitness center would soon be selling memberships in anticipation of its opening, which was June 16.
The pre-sales went even better than anticipated.
“We were really excited,” Roscoe said. “We were so pleased. We did an online join period and a small presale period. We got a great response from the community. We had one of our largest online presales for a market this size. Then, we had ton of people coming in and asking questions.
“We had a massage bed in the presale space. We’ve been just blown away by how everyone has welcomed us in to town. We’ve wanted to return the favor in welcoming them into our facility.”
The 25th Planet Fitness is located at 125 West Knight St. in Portland, in a portion of the building that Fred’s was formerly housed in.
The 11,030-square-foot facility includes cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, fully-equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers.
“We feel like we are a part of the community,” Roscoe said. “We want to create an environment where people can be comfrotable to work out. Our wall says, ‘You belong.’ That’s who we are. We want to be a space where everybody who can come in and be welcomed and engage in physical activity. We want to be a place for connection in the community.
“We’ve been really isolated for the past 15 months. We are open and ready for people to come in and not only get a good workout in … but physical activity is so important for mental health as well.”
Planet Fitness offered no membership fee through June.
“Our Planet Fitness app has become a tool for our members but also for the broader community,” Roscoe said. “It has a crowd meter. It shows how busy the club is, how many people are in there at a given time. It’s a great tool for the community to know what they’re walking into.
“It also gives people workouts they can do at home. It gives people the opportunity to get some movement in their life wherever.”
