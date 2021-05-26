It was announced by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe on May 17 that Ascent Buildings will soon begin production in Portland.
“We have some great pople who have come on board,” Ascent Buildings vice president of manufacturing Mark Fritz said. “We are really excited. We also know there’s a lot of hard work ahead.”
Ascent Buildings is expected to invest more than $10 million and create more than 120 jobs over the next two years.
“Tennessee’s thriving advanced manufacturing sector is fueled by companies like Ascent Buildings, and we are proud that this newly-formed company is establishing operations in our state,” Lee said in a press release. “Ascent Buildings will benefit from Tennessee’s highly-skilled workforce and central location, and I wish the company a long and successful partnership with Tennessee.”
That central location that Lee refers to was a major draw.
“Tennesse has always been a great place to have a business and work,” Fritz said. “We were aware of this facility.”
The facility — which is located at 214 Fountainhead Road in Portland (across from Clyde Riggs Elementary School) — was also a significant factor.
“It was a number of things,” Fritz said. “Primarily, it had to do with the facility that was available. The layout was conducive to it, and it’s located in a great spot as far as metal-building market.”
Ascent Buildings is a pre-engineered steel building manufacturer that specializes in manufacturing structural systems, roof systems, wall panels and additional architectural and commercial grade products.
“We will custom engineer and design in detail based on exactly what that customer wants,” Fritz said. “We’re going to provide a custom-engineered product.
“It’s non-residential, low-rise construction. We provide the building and the structure. The general contractor provides the rest. When we send it out, they’ll be able to put up exactly what they want.”
Ascent Buildings was established in November.
“I met with the city and TVA (the Tennessee Valley Authority) and the state back in December,” Fritz said. “We did it on a teams’ (video conference) call.
“Even at that point, they were saying, ‘This is what we can do for you.’ I was overwhelmed. The state has provided training grants for us. The TVA is doing some things for us. All the way up to the announcement, Kimball (Wells, the Ascent Buildings president) and I have been inundated with offers. I’m hoping that translates into a lot of people who want to come work for us. We all come from a corporate setting. We all want to have a family environment to work in and get back to having a good time.”
The company will be hiring approximately 70 individuals immediately, with 50 in the shop and 16 in the office.
“We launched it at a unique time,” Fritz said. “We’re coming off a COVID year. Then, we come into it, and steel last November was $500 a ton. Now, it’s almost $2,000 a ton. It’s gone crazy. There’s a little apprehension in that I need steel … and I need people.
“I tell everyone that it’s going to be difficult … it’s going to be an adventure. We’re putting in long hours, but it’s fun. We’re going to have a great company.”
TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe added, “Ascent Buildings’ decision to invest in Tennessee and create 120 family-wage job opportunities reinforces our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this company will have on the residents of Portland and Sumner County.”
The company also had a sales office in Cullman, Alabama.
“In our plans, this is the first plant and the corporate office and where we will based always,” Fritz said. “We hope to grow beyond this facility.”
The company has already participated in other job fairs but is planning a job fair of its own for June 2, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Positions range from plant positions such as welders, fitters, machine operators and material handlers to maintenance and management positions. More information on available positions can be found at www.ascentbuildings.net/team/careers.
“After many months of planning and preparation, we are excited to start producing steel buildings at our Portland, Tennessee, facility,” Wells said. “We are proud to revitalize a long-standing plant in the Portland area and offer new and exciting job opportunities within this outstanding community. Our goal is to create and maintain an excellent workplace environment with a customer-focused approach to our business, driven by quality and service.”
Fritz added, “We want to be shipping our first product no later the first of July. We’d like to do it before that. We’re still waiting on a couple of key pieces of equipment.”
Fritz says that the company can manufacture anything from sheds and garages to warehouses, schools, churches, airline hangars and retail buildings, and it’s distribution area will consist of a 500-mile radius.
“We are fortunate to have great local partners throughout Sumner County who work hard to help our industries succeed and create new job opportunities for our residents here at home,” State Rep. William Lamberth said. “We welcome Ascent Buildings to Tennessee and thank them for choosing Portland for their company headquarters.”
Sen. Ferrell Haile added, “This is great news for Sumner County. We continue to see the job market strengthening in our area, which is a tremendous boost to our local economy. I congratulate Gov. Lee and all state and local officials for their efforts in bringing these jobs home to Portland.”
