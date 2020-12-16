A Portland woman was killed and another man injured in a shooting at a William Mack Drive home last week.
A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested and faces multiple charges in the incident.
Portland police said that last Thursday at around 2:50 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting at the residence, which was described as being in the 4000 block of William Mack Drive.
The victims were identified as Brandi Ladd, 37, and John Heath, 42. Both were occupants of the home, according to police.
Ladd was transported to Tri-Star Portland’s emergency room, where she was later pronounced dead of her injuries. Heath was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and on Friday was described as being in stable condition.
“He was actually interviewed by detectives (Friday),” Police Chief Jason Williams said. “He’s listed in stable and is probably going to be OK, it looks like.”
A press release from the Portland Police Department stated that witnesses reported seeing the suspect with a handgun and hearing an argument and physical altercation between the suspect and Heath.
Police recovered a .380-caliber handgun from a nearby creek at the scene, according to reports.
Williams said the victims knew the suspect, and the department’s press release said the suspect had stayed at the residence occasionally. He declined to say how they knew each other, citing concerns over identifying the suspect.
“They were familiar with each other,” Williams said.
The juvenile was taken into custody and taken to Sumner County Juvenile Detention pending a hearing. He faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
