County mayor thanks community as he preps to leave office
I would like to thank the citizens of Sumner County for your continued support over the years. Serving this community as your county mayor for four terms has been a great honor.
I’m grateful and proud of my 32 years in public service. However, I will not be seeking re-election as your county mayor. I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Sumner County and am proud of what we have accomplished.
The county continues to grow and prosper. The Reserve Fund has grown from $3 million to $30 million. The county’s bond rating has improved from AA- to AA+. Sumner County has one of the lowest tax rates of any county in Middle Tennessee. Our investments in our schools, public safety and transportation will benefit generations for years to come.
It has always been my intention to leave our county in better shape than it was when I took office. Future leaders will have the responsibility to work closely with our city partners and coordinate activities in a regional manner in order to be proactive and move the county forward to the next level.
Thank you again, Sumner County, for allowing me to serve you the past 32 years.
Anthony Holt
Sumner County mayor
