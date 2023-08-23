Ecclesiastes 1: 7 “All the rivers run into the sea; yet the sea is not full; unto the place from whence the rivers come, thither they return again.”

El Niño is a weather phenomenon that includes the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean in the equatorial latitudes. El Niño means “little boy” in Spanish. El Niño also means “the Christ Child.”

Van Yandell is a retired Industrial Arts teacher, an ordained gospel evangelist and commissioned missionary, from Fredonia, Kentucky. A part of the Bible Connection series.

