What a very busy last few weeks we have had at Flint Ridge which included celebrating our 3rd grandchild’s 1st birthday.
Christopher’s youngest son “Kip” — Christopher Adam, turned a year old, and what a day we had observing this sweet boy’s special day.
We also had another biscuit class a couple of weeks ago with a wonderful group of ladies. As I was watering my flowers the other night I thought back to this event and how special it was. All the classes are great, but this particular one ended up being a trip down memory lane for many of us. We reminisced about biscuits and how this delicious little buttery goodness brought so many families together through so many times, over many years.
Biscuits may seem very insignificant when casually mentioned, but bread was so important throughout human history that in the Bible, our Creator mentioned it many times.
I know Adam’s grandfather, Elton Scales, while talking over the dinner table, relayed how significant the biscuit or the cornbread was to every meal.
A biscuit is such a simple thing to make, yet it has been such a central item throughout time.
An older lady in the class announced how glad she was that she came, as she was reluctant to attend because she has been making biscuits for as long as she could remember. She stated she and her sisters learned how to make biscuits from their mother when they were young girls. They all had to help with chores around the farm and they would take turns cooking with their mother. One would set the table and tidy the kitchen, while the other cooked with their mom. The third sister assisted their dad in feeding the animals after he came in from his “public” job. She added that their biscuits were made with lard and buttermilk and they just kind of dropped them on the pan to bake instead of cutting them with a biscuit cutter. She stated they would place the biscuits in a large white bowl and pass this around the table as they ate their supper. She and her sisters would talk about their day, what happened at school, and so forth. She continued on adding, that her dad would always save his biscuit for dessert and eat it with molasses. She told how he would pour some of the thick, dark amber-colored syrup on his plate and use his knife to spread it all over the round lumpy bread. He would then lick his knife before he laid it down on his plate. He would share about his day usually telling stories about some of the men he worked with. They would always end up laughing together and sitting with him until after he finished his dinner before they left the table. They would keep the leftover biscuits under a cloth and eat them again the next morning with breakfast. This started a kind of sharing time, as others then relayed their memories of biscuits and how they affected their families.
Another sweet lady shared how her mother baked biscuits all the time, but they were not that good. We all laughed at this. She went on to say how they were almost always a little dry and overbaked, but her mom made the best apple butter so they would slather it all over the biscuit which would make it better. She further stated that they never complained as they really appreciated how their mom did this for them. At that time, you ate what was prepared.
Adam’s grandmother made little bitty biscuits and would keep them on the pan when she took them out of the oven. She then walked around the table asking, “Who wants a hot biscuit?” and would put it on the plate for you if you wanted one.
Another shared that her mom always baked Hungry Jack biscuits and how they would eat them a layer at a time. She added that they put so much butter on them, the melted butter would run down the sides of the bread onto their hands when they took a bite. We all laughed and just had a great time reliving the past.
I think that one thing I love so much about the classes is the camaraderie we developed as we talked and got to know each other. I know it sounds cliché, and I have said it many times, but it is amazing how sitting down and eating together brings people closer. Whether it is canned, frozen, or homemade biscuits, I highly recommend passing the biscuit plate at your next family meal and watching what happens. I also hope you find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
The recipe I am sharing this week is a wonderful sauce you can serve with biscuits to make it extra special. My family loves this as it is good over biscuits as well as cake or ice cream.
Chocolate Gravy
3 cups milk
1 ½ cups sugar
3 tablespoons cocoa
¼ stick butter
2 ½ to 3 tablespoons flour
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix flour, sugar, and cocoa together. Add milk gradually, and mix well. Cook in a double boiler until it is just starting to thicken, remove from heat. It will continue to thicken after it is cooled. Add butter and vanilla when you removed it from the stove. Serve over hot biscuits.
