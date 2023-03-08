Spring is coming, you can feel it in the air, and it makes me so excited. With spring comes mowing and I can hardly wait. I have shared with you all how much I love mowing. I don’t know what it is, but there is something about riding a lawnmower that makes one so happy.

When I am on the mower it has a way of just clearing my mind, and my brain has a way of remembering and I think a lot. One can almost fix the world’s problems when riding the big mowing machine.

Becky Scales is a columnist and baker from Logan County, Ky. She and her husband Adam own and operate one of the oldest homes in Logan County, built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.

