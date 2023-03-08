Spring is coming, you can feel it in the air, and it makes me so excited. With spring comes mowing and I can hardly wait. I have shared with you all how much I love mowing. I don’t know what it is, but there is something about riding a lawnmower that makes one so happy.
When I am on the mower it has a way of just clearing my mind, and my brain has a way of remembering and I think a lot. One can almost fix the world’s problems when riding the big mowing machine.
With the pretty weather, we decided to get out in the yard and pick up sticks. Believe me, there is a never-ending abundance of these at Flint Ridge and Adam is a stickler about getting all out of the way before we mow.
As I was making my way around the yard, I came up on the old shallow concrete watering trough, that is flush with the ground.
It was still here from years ago and was used to water the chickens and guineas that use to call this place home.
Upon seeing this, an idea popped into my mind. I thought, “I will get my own chickens and will have my own eggs instead of paying the ridiculous prices at the grocery store.”
Then I started smiling as my mind went back many years ago to when we first came here and my experience with “brown eggs.”
My dad was in the Navy for over 20 years and was stationed at a base in Orange, Texas when he met my mom, and the rest, as they say, is history.
They married and had five children and we lived in several different cities over the years. I guess you can say I was a city slicker.
Feeding five kids was a big task and we ate a lot of food. I remember so vividly, the day my mom came in with eggs, bacon, and sausage that were given to her by friends and she was going to prepare us a big breakfast with the bounty received.
She took out the fresh eggs and was so excited to show us. My sister Anne, our Bitsey, looked at these and said, “Yuck, these are brown.”
My mom explained that these were fresh eggs from the farm and were so much better. I then inspected the eggs. “Where are the white eggs?”
My mom repeated herself and emphasized how these are better and how eggs are not white, they are somehow bleached. What?
The eggs I loved so much are not really white, I don’t understand. Mom said, “Don’t worry about it. I promise you are going to love these!”
We helped set the table and get everything ready while mom cooked. She finished up and called us to the table.
As I sat down she came around and spooned the eggs onto our plates. My sister Dana asked, “Why are they a dark yellow, like almost orange?” Mom replied, “They are not orange, the yolks are just deeper in color, richer, and that is why the color looks different.” All three of us girls just stared at our plates. I was perplexed as my regular eggs were a soft yellow.
Mom, dad, and my older brother were eating and saying how good it all was. My sisters and I just sat there staring at our plates.
At this point, my mom was getting aggravated saying, “Taste it before you all say you don’t like them.” Dana said, “I am not hungry and need to finish getting ready for school.” Anne ate her bacon, then her biscuit, and kind of moved her eggs around with mom not noticing she did not eat them. “Becky eat your eggs,” my mom stated with a stern look on her face.
I did not want to do it but by this time, dad and mom were both staring at me and I knew I had to do something. I reluctantly lifted my fork and took a bite. I had already made up my mind I did not like them and by the time I placed these in my mouth, I started to gag.
My dad was furious and my mom said “Do not do it,” but I did. I spit them right out and said, “I can’t eat these, I do not like them!”
She told me to leave the table, and my dad was just shaking his head.
A few days later after we finished supper, mom brought out a cake she had baked that day. I could not wait to get a piece. She placed a nice big slice on a plate and handed it to me.
I took a bite and the deliciousness melted in my mouth. The soft sponge, topped with the homemade chocolate icing, was wonderful.
Mom looked at me and said, “How is the cake?” I said it is the best, as my mouth was still full of this incredible piece of heaven she made with her loving hands. “I am so glad you like it. I used three of those big, beautiful, brown eggs I brought home the other day.”
I stopped and looked at her in disbelief. How could she trick me like that?
With great hesitation, I pushed my plate away and said I was full. I could not let her win, and trust me, not finishing that cake was one of the hardest things I ever did. Honestly, it took me several years before I would eat a fresh scrambled egg, and to this day, my sister Anne will not.
I wish you all a great week and hope you find time to “Bake a memory” with someone you love.
I was asked to share my punch recipe with you this week. It is probably one of the easiest recipes I have.
Cranberry/Pineapple Punch
1 bottle of pineapple juice
1 bottle of cranberry juice
A 2-liter bottle of Ginger ale or Sprite
Mix equal parts of the cranberry juice and pineapple juice together in a gallon Zip-lock freezer bag and place in the freezer. I fill the bag about halfway. Place carefully in your freezer. This will make about 2 bags of the mixed juice. Make sure freezes completely. Take it out of the freezer and let sit on the counter for about an hour to thaw just a little. You can place it in a bowl of warm water to loosen up the bags. I then cut the bags open on the sides to get out of the freezer bags. Place in your punch bowl and add enough ginger ale to bring it to a slushy consistency. It should be very icy when served. It is so good and so easy.
