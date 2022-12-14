I can’t believe Thanksgiving is over and we are now just a few weeks away from Christmas.
Christopher and his family stayed most of Thanksgiving week with us and it made my heart happy to have the house full.
We were all sitting in the den one evening talking and kind of reminiscing about the past.
All three of my grandchildren are blonde and blue-eyed or rather white-headed and blue-eyed. We were discussing how they have their momma’s hair color when I said, “Christopher had blonde hair for a short time.” McCuddy looked at me and said, “I don’t believe it. Dad’s hair is dark.”
Well, I just had to show her. I went and brought in a box of old pictures of our kids when they were young. Boy did my heart flutter when I started looking at these.
I picked up a picture of Christopher and had to do a double-take. In my hands was the sweetest picture of a brown-eyed little boy with curly blonde hair and the most precious smile. Was this really our little boy?
When I looked across the room, a grown man was looking back at me. How did that little boy with a mischievous smile grow up so fast? Sometimes I have to really think about him being young as it seems so long ago. Other times, it seems like yesterday.
With all that we own, one of our most valuable possessions is our photos.
When I think about that, I am reminded of my great-great grandmother Jessie Ferguson and how pictures of young children were so hard to have. I mean we pull out our cell phones and snap a picture without a second thought. I did not own a cell phone when my children were little but had our old faithful Kodak camera where you took the picture and then rushed to Walmart to have the film developed.
My great-great-grandmother had to rely mostly on memory and personal items to bring back those precious memories. We take so much for granted today.
On days I am feeling kind of melancholy I will look at my phone and go through all my pictures of the grands to make me smile or get out the photo albums.
Turning the pages of these treasured family items makes me happy, and yet at times, I cry a little.
McCuddy loves to look at these with me and will make some of the most hilarious comments, especially about some of my past hairdos.
I got a little weepy one day and she asked me what was wrong, and why I was sad. I told her no, I was not sad, it was the pictures that made me happy and I miss the days of her daddy and Aunt Kate being small.
My great-great-grandmother did not have this available and it makes me sad for her.
Treasure your memories.
I hope you have time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love and soon.
Recently I saw that someone had requested a recipe for grape salad. When I first heard of grape salad, I was not interested as I assumed it was a type of your typical fruit salad. Katelyn had made one for a dinner she attended and brought over the leftovers. Wow, did this change my mind! Grape salad is delicious, and we love preparing this recipe and bringing it to potlucks as well as family dinners.
Grape Salad
1 8 oz package of softened cream cheese
1/3 cup sugar
2 lbs seedless red grapes
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 cup sour cream
2 tsps of vanilla
2 lbs of seedless green grapes
3 tablespoons chopped pecans
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla until blended. Add grapes and toss until well-coated. Transfer to a serving bowl, cover, and refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with the brown sugar and pecans before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.