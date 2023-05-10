I confess, I am addicted to mowing and I cannot believe it. I have always liked to mow but using a push mower and our old Snapper created more of a daunting task especially on hot days and generally took a lot more time to complete.
With the creation of the new modern machine, mowing on a zero-turn mower just alleviates the task to a whole new level. Zipping around the yard and turning so quickly makes the job so much better, almost fun, or do I dare to even say that. The straight lines and fast past have created a monster in me.
Everyday I think I need to go mow, when in fact, I just finished the job a few days before.
I create more area to mow going into the taller grass that is beyond the boundaries of my “mowing space.” In doing this, I do have a few challenges such as the grass is much taller and thicker, and I must be careful not to choke out my riding machine. Crossing over to the other side has also caused a problem with one of the inhabitants, who I feel has now decided to stalk me. His name is “Black Racer.” I met him last week when I decided to meet the challenge and start mowing into the “wild zone.” Making my way up a hill on the far side of the yard, just down from the cemetery at Flint Ridge, I turned and saw him right in front of me. Of course, I screamed and immediately jerked my feet up (natural reaction), even though I was sitting on the mower above him. He sped quickly into the thick of the grass and started back up the hill toward the stone wall around the cemetery. I took a deep breath and went back to the task at hand. I turned the mower back down the hill, finished up and directed the machine back up the slope. The wind was blowing just enough to create a gentle breeze and the sun was shining. All I could think about was the beauty of the day. As my eyes took in the scenery, something caught my attention as I looked further up, the black snake was almost standing looking down the hill right at me. It startled me and honestly “freaked me out.” I put the brake on and just stopped, staring back at him but not wanting to get any closer. He went back into the grass and disappeared. I just stayed where I was for a few minutes and gained my composure before going back to my mission.
The red machine revved back up and we pushed up the hill cutting the grass and enjoying the rays of sun. I turned back down, finished another round, and then back to the routine of going up the hill, and I saw him again! He was at the corner of the rock wall, and he was glaring at me almost like he was scouting me out. It unnerved me as I have never seen a snake do this. I thought, “He is planning to attack me!” Well, I caved and called Adam. He was cleaning up some of the trees that had fallen during the last windstorm. I explained the situation and how the snake was threatening me, so he walked over to where I had stopped. I pointed out where the snake had last revealed his ugly head and Adam started to venture over there. “Be careful” I shouted to him. He and the creature met up and the snake darted toward him. Adam came back and said, “It is okay, he is one of the good ones,” and just walked back up towards the house. I could not believe it, he just left me there by myself with that sneaky varmint. I looked back at the wall and did not see the snake anywhere. I am not sure if he called it a truce or if he is planning another encounter next time I mow. We shall see, and I will keep you posted.
I hope you all have a great week and find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
This recipe is from the “Cooking for a Cure” cook book I bought several years ago. It is very easy to prepare. My grand kids love it.
1 lb hamburger cooked and drained
Mix cooked hamburger and pizza sauce together and pour into a 9x13 baking dish. Top with mushrooms and pepperoni, or whatever you like on a pizza. You can add olives, onions, etc.
Dot sour cream on top, then add your mozzarella cheese. Press crescent rolls together and lay flat on top of the last layer. Mix 2 T butter and the parmesan cheese together and spread on top of the crescent rolls. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until nice and brown.
Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County, Ky. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County, Ky. built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.
