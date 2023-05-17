Wow, has the weather been crazy the last couple of weeks?
One day, I will be wearing a short sleeve T-shirt and the next day I have a tee shirt, sweatshirt, and a hood on trying to keep warm while mowing the lawn.
It was on one of the cold, windy days that I thought my friend, Black Racer had returned to terrorize me. I was riding my trusty snapper and coming up the back field by an old tree trunk. I had made one run by the trunk and glanced over to look back up that way as something caught my attention. I spotted him immediately. He was ever so still, yet his head was standing straight up, and he was looking my way. It was easy to tell he was following my moves, for when I made it back up the hill, he was at full attention trying to be intimidating. I decided to mow back down the opposite way as I was not ready for any kind of scuffle with this bully.
When it was time to go back up to the McCuddy house, I glimpsed back to see if he was still watching me. He seemed different as it appeared his head had kind of fallen over. This caused me some concern. I was a little worried something had happened to him, so I made my way back to make a welfare check. I was a few feet away when I realized it was not the snake, but a large stick that had been stuck in the debris around the stump and the wind had knocked it over. Boy did I feel silly and could not help but chuckle. I decided to go back and finish the field since my nemesis was not actually in the area, or at least he was not seen.
I just started laughing at this incident as it reminded me of another situation I had experienced several years ago while driving with Adam. Those that know me well, know I am a huge animal lover. My heart has a huge affection for pets, especially dogs, but I love all of them, especially those critters that have no one. On this particular evening, Adam and I needed to make a Walmart run, so decided to take the quick drive across town to get a few items. Adam normally drives, but for whatever reason I decided to drive. We loaded up and headed out. It was already dark when we left the house and was drizzling a little rain. As we were approaching the red light at Ninth Street and Nashville Road, I could see a figure lying in the middle of the road and it was not moving. “Oh, Adam!” I exclaimed. “Look at that poor cat. I believe it may be dead.” I further stated, “You know, why do people need to be so mean and just leave the poor animals in the road?” I was getting emotional at this point, then added, “Any decent person would have stopped and at least try to get the poor thing out of the road and help it.” I admit my sight was a little distorted as the rain was hitting my windshield making my vision a little blurry. As we came up to light, I told Adam to look at the road and let me know what it was as I just could not do it. He looked up and then with the sweetest and most concerned voice he said, “Oh poor little cardboard box, why did someone run over you and just leave you in the road?” He then looked over at me and said, “Honey do you want me to get out and move this poor thing out of the road, I can put it in the back of the car and give it a proper burial at the house, you just let me know.” I just looked at him and did not say a word as he busted out laughing. I then said, “No, I think it is beyond our help.” My intentions were good.
I hope you all have a wonderful week and find time to “Bake a Memory” with someone you love.
Peanut Butter Pie
I have two different recipes for this pie. It is really good during the warmer months as it is cold and oh so good.
8 oz cream cheese
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1- 12 oz whipped topping
Mini chocolate chips and chopped Reese Cups candy
1 ¼ cups of powdered sugar
1-9” graham cracker crust ( l like using the Oreo crust as well)
1 jar hot fudge sauce
Warm the hot fudge sauce in the microwave and pour it into the pie crust spreading over the bottom of the crust and let set.
Blend the cream cheese and peanut butter until smooth, add the cool whip and powdered sugar. Blend until all is incorporated and creamy. Spoon on top of the fudge layer in your pie crust. Chill for at least three hours. I top mine with mini chocolate chips, chopped Reese Cups, and drizzle with some of the hot fudge sauce. Enjoy!
