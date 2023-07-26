Matthew 4: 18-20 “And Jesus, walking by the sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea: for they were fishers. And he said unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him.”
Many youngsters like to fish. When I was a kid growing up in a small western Kentucky town, I was no exception. Within a mile or two from my home were several farm ponds in which one could catch bass, crappie and bluegill.
I could ride my bicycle to the gate into the farmer’s field, park it there without worry of someone stealing it (not that any of my bicycles were worth stealing) and go fish. Farmers back then didn’t mind me fishing and at times would come out and give me advice.
The appreciation I felt for that advice was extensive because I knew, even then, they did not have to care about the youth in our community. That appreciation has grown tremendously over the years and I wish I could go back in time and tell them.
In later years I lost interest in fishing. My idea of such was more directly focused on a good restaurant serving deep fried catfish with hush puppies, fried potatoes and slaw. After all these years, that’s still my idea of a successful fishing trip.
The calling by Jesus of Simon called Peter, and Andrew, his brother is a powerful example of the presence of our Jesus. His dynamic is so far from the world view of influence, power and importance; we at times fail to appreciate the personality of our kind and gentle Savior.
Jesus epitomizes the Christian personality and behavior. Of all the examples we may have in our lives, Christ Jesus sets the bar. His demeanor is witnessed in the Beatitudes in Matthew, chapter five, and gives us examples of the Christian manner.
Simon and Andrew were working, earning their livelihood as fisherman. As with any tradesman, their focus was on their work. Considering the setting, they must have been near the seashore. Normally, fishermen go further out into the water but this may have been a divine appointment and setting.
The wording as stated by Matthew (verse 18) seems to indicate Jesus may have had no prior plan to recruit Simon and Andrew. Perhaps Jesus saw Simon Peter for the spontaneous individual he was with a very powerful personality. Jesus, of course, could foresee the future and know Peter would become one of the most dominant and outspoken apostles.
The Disciples are a classic example of how God chooses individuals of varying abilities and personal characteristics to serve Him. They were fishermen, businessmen, tax collector and by the nature of the times, all were tradesmen.
Some of the Disciples became writers and some may have considered themselves philosophers, consultants or strategists. God’s work requires all of the above and everyone can become a “fisher of men.”
Also by the culture and times, some would have had skills at growing food products (farmers) and would have had skills as a handyman. It doesn’t matter who you may be, God can and will use you and your abilities for His Kingdom.
Many years ago I lost count of the people that said to me, “I’m not good enough to ask God to save me or to serve God!” My answer has always been the same: “You are right; you’re not; I’m not; no one is!” Isaiah 64: 6 “All our righteousness is like filthy rags.” We are only made clean by the sacrificial blood of Jesus (1 John 1: 7).
Anyone waiting until they become “good enough” to serve the Lord may have a very long wait.
Andrew may have been less dominant than Peter and a point that might be made, God Jesus can and does use all of us regardless of our personal characteristics that may seem a disadvantage in the world view.
Proceeding further on the seashore, Jesus encountered James and John. These He also called into discipleship and they also immediately followed Him.
Notice Simon and Andrew left their work immediately. James and John left their father standing to mend the nets and also followed Jesus. The calling of all four of these in Matthew eighteen generated an immediate response. “They straightway dropped their nets and followed Him.”
Many in our world today are called and many of those hesitate for various reasons. Some do not feel qualified. Some may think the calling is their own notion, while others, like Jonah, flee the opportunity (Jonah 1: 3).
We must keep in mind, some of God’s most powerful servants doubted their own abilities. Moses said to God at the burning bush (Exodus 3: 2), “I am not eloquent of words,” (Exodus 4: 10).
Moses at first doubted his own ability just as many of us doubt ours. Gideon responded to the angel of the Lord, “I am the least of my brethren,” (Judges 6: 15). To feel unqualified or insignificant may be our nature but God doesn’t see it that way.
Just as Jesus and His Disciples went to those in need of Him (Matthew 9: 10-13), we must go places in which we may not be totally comfortable. Matthew 28: 20b “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” We never go alone.
In my early days of teaching industrial arts, in my class was a young man whose father was a fishing guide. He invited me to go with them one day when he did not have a fishing client.
By then, most of my interest in the sport had diminished. I still had my old Mitchell 300 spinning reel. I cleaned off the cobwebs and dust; oiled it and it was as good as new.
We put the boat in a bay on Lake Barkley in western Kentucky and within minutes were over a river bank that had long ago been covered by the lake. The depth finder had located the spot we could not see from the surface.
A few minutes later we were pulling in fish that, without the depth finder, would not have been possible. Years later, when working in the mission field, I thought of that experience and realized that Christian work is similar to fishing. We have to go where the people are and at times, extraordinary methods are required. Do not be afraid to be innovative and, of course, intentional.
In those years, it was also noted people that need the saving grace and power of our precious Jesus are everywhere, including the church. Jack Nicklaus once said, “There are always new places to go fishing. For any fisherman, there’s always a new place, always a new horizon.” Many of the analogies of the Biblical concept of fishing apply to the church and the individual Christian. There is always a need in a new place.
Isaiah 6: 7-8 “I heard the voice of the Lord, saying, whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then said I, Here am I Lord; send me.” Judges 6:14 “Then the LORD turned to him and said, “Go in this might of yours, and you shall save Israel. Have I not sent you?”
Van Yandell is a retired Industrial Arts teacher, an ordained gospel evangelist and commissioned missionary, from Fredonia, Kentucky. His column is part of the Bible Connection series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.