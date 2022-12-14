In today’s society, the true meaning of Christmas has become lost. It has been taken as just another tradition. Many people will celebrate Christmas but not acknowledge the reason for the holiday. It’s like people don’t care much about whether Jesus’ birth actually happened.
Think about this. What would the world be like if Jesus had never been born?
God would be unknown. God revealed himself by coming into this world in the person of His Son, Jesus Christ, to show us who He is. He is the image of the invisible God. The Bible says in Matt 1:23 they called His name Emmanuel, which means, God with us. The Bible says in John 14:6 that there isn’t any other way to know God except through Jesus. He has changed virtually every aspect of human life. Much of what we take for granted all find their roots in Jesus and His teachings.
If Jesus had not come, we could not be saved from our sins. The Bible says in Luke 19:10, for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost. The Bible says in John 10:10 that the devil’s purpose is to steal and kill and destroy, but Jesus’ purpose is to give a satisfying life.
The purpose of Jesus coming to earth was to destroy the works of the devil, to take away sin, and to reveal God the Father. If Jesus had not come, our God would be unknown and our sins would be unforgiven. If there were no Jesus, our hope would be unfounded.
God included everyone in his plan for salvation. In John 3:16, Jesus said, “God so loved the world (that means everyone) that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever (that means everyone) believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Jesus Christ has and will always bring hope to a sinful world. He is God’s gift to the world.
So, as we gather this holiday season, it is important to remember the deeper meaning of Christmas and Christ’s life-changing message of God’s love and His promise of salvation for all people.
