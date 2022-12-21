PORNWS-12-21-22 Mistletoe

Mistletoe usually triggers thoughts of innocent kisses underneath the plant in late December. However, mistletoe is not as innocent as it appears. The plant is a pest that grows on twigs and branches in Kentucky trees, extracting water, minerals and food from its host.

Mistletoe is highly visible on large trees throughout the state in winter when trees have lost their leaves. The branch is often swollen at the point of mistletoe attachment. People most often associate leafy mistletoe with hardwoods in the southern two-thirds of the United States. Cold weather limits the pest in the northern part of the country.

Source: Nicole Gauthier, Extension Plant Pathology Professor Jason Phillips, Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.