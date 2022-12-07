I feel like a dad-blamed detective.
Why? Because of the Education Foundation.
The Chamber of Commerce sent out a press release last week (which the Portland Leader published) listing the teachers who received Education Foundation grants.
I immediately remembered covering the Education Foundation fundraiser and seeing, in their printed program, descriptions of the competing projects. So I dug into my notes and found the program. (Now that I’m a newspaper person, I keep better files! LOL) To my surprise, there were no teachers identified with
the projects — but then I realized that anonymity
would be necessary to
ensure impartiality.
So I thought, how do we know which teacher designed which project? It took me a minute, but then — lightbulb.
Interview the teachers. Hence, the self-proclaimed detective designation.
Honestly, I thought
I would be able to
guess which teacher belonged to which project, but I was absolutely wrong. Perhaps
not a detective after all?
But, I can testify to this.
After having interviewed four of the eight recipients of Education Grants so far, the level of innovation, competency, creativity, and downright sophistication I have seen in these teachers is astounding.
And I use the word “sophistication” deliberately.
If you read this week’s article about Heide Wix and Katlin Dillard, you will see what I mean. Wix has second graders behaving like engineers and inventors, and Dillard’s middle-schoolers are throwing clay onto pottery wheels.
Not content to have their students memorize ad nauseam, the teachers I have met are passionate about awakening young minds — motivating them to think critically and behave creatively.
It’s inspiring.
And every single one of them states this as a fact: “Without the Portland Education Foundation grant, I would not have been able to start this work.”
So I’m back to my usual theme: Portland is filled with special people.
This week, in addition to starting my teacher interviews, I also had the opportunity to cover the swearing-in of the mayor and aldermen — all of whom display more than a cursory level of passion about seeing Portland grow — but in the right way. And by the way — it is growing. At the time of the 2020 census, the population was 13,156. Today it is 13,492.
With the developments that are headed Portland’s way, including the I-65 interchange, growth is going to happen at an even faster pace.
But you’re ready. The pieces are in place: great government, dedicated and up-to-date educators, commissions in place to safeguard past treasures, like Temple Theater, a business community that networks and looks for ways to support the citizens, and visionaries in charge of departments like Parks and Recreation.
I found myself thinking about the novelist, Stephen King this week. Many of his books are set in small cities, and in his scenarios, you scratch the surface, you discover a horror story.
Not in Portland.
In this city, the more I scratch the surface, the more I discover extraordinary humans.
