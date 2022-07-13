Portland’s residents’ heart for helping one another is inspiring.
The community’s generosity — from individuals, churches, groups and businesses — is expressed in various forms, from feeding hundreds of families in need via food banks to providing help with school supplies for families who can’t always afford the tools their children need to help them learn.
Those who man local food banks display this kindness and say if help is needed with donations of food, a quick social media post and the request is answered, at times by Mayor Mike Callis himself.
The Portland Chamber of Commerce works tirelessly to provide help to local businesses, and of course, that is its role, but the charm of Portland is reflected in the chamber giving 110%.
It’s a really remarkable place in that regard.
It’s a place where people still pitch in to make the city a better place, a throwback of sorts to a simpler time in America when neighbors were typically more selfless and more caring about their fellow residents.
In many ways, it’s an expression of how southerners have traditionally lived. It’s probably not as common compared to years past as cultures change, but here it is alive and thriving.
Strong leadership feeds, or reflects, the pride Portland displays. There’s no shortage of kudos for the city’s leaders in plain view. The list is too long to enumerate.
A woman who attended this year’s Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival commented that after moving here from California, she has found where she wants to stay.
Portlanders should be proud of their community, even in light of problems every town faces. The city is a strong example of what America should be all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.