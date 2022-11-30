Evelyn Richardson is best known for her Here and There column written for over 50 years for the News-Democrat & Leader. She is also an author of a recent book sharing a portfolio of her columns over the years. She served and retired as a regional librarian, and was one of the directors of the Logan County Public Library. Along with writing her column, she has volunteered for over two decades at the Logan County Public Library and highlights local history in the Logan County area.