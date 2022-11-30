RUSNWS-11-25-22 Richardson Column

Do you remember the very first time that you saw ... a moving picture show?

We had driven the Model A Ford to Adairville and my father and I were passing the time while my mother shopped. It was not a scheduled hour for movie showing, but the projectionist was standing outside the theatre on the square. My father chatted with him and asked if he had a short film that he might run for us. He was glad to comply. He said, “Sure,” and we went in.

Evelyn Richardson is best known for her Here and There column written for over 50 years for the News-Democrat & Leader. She is also an author of a recent book sharing a portfolio of her columns over the years. She served and retired as a regional librarian, and was one of the directors of the Logan County Public Library. Along with writing her column, she has volunteered for over two decades at the Logan County Public Library and highlights local history in the Logan County area.

