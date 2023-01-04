If you’re like me, you’ve heard of STEM schools, but you don’t really know what they are. You think STEM means a school that has an emphasis on science and math. If you take a minute and spell out the letters, you might arrive at the right ones — science, technology, engineering, and math, carefully picking out words that sound kind of “science-y.”
That’s where I was a mere four weeks ago. But now, after interviewing the eight teachers who were awarded Portland Community Education (PCED) grants, I’ve seen the light.
STEM is a way of thinking about teaching and learning. STEM means that science flows through everything, math is needed for everything, engineering is something your two-year-old does with blocks, and technology is just the system we need to put it all together.
STEM is also a philosophy of teaching. As one teacher put it, “STEM means asking a question and letting the kids do anything they can think of to find answers.”
STEM is hands-on learning.
But, I had to wonder, how did this STEM stuff get started? Here’s what Google told me:
In 2000, President George W. Bush announced plans to allocate $345 million to increase federal student-loan forgiveness for students who majored in science, math, technology, or engineering and commit to teaching in a high-need school for at least five years.
The first explicit mention of STEM, using the acronym, happened in 2005, when Rep. Vernon Ehlers, a Republican from Michigan, and Rep. Mark Udall, a Democrat from Colorado, set up the STEM caucus, which is still in existence today.
In Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2019, Governor Bill Lee announced the Future Workforce Initiative to increase science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) training in K-12 schools as part of his first-year legislative agenda for education.
There are financial benefits to being a STEM school. A couple weeks ago, the state announced that $800,000 will be given to Tennessee middle and high schools in more than 30 districts to expand their STEM programs.
Of the 88 STEM-designated schools across the state, 11 are home to Sumner County Schools. They include Jack Anderson Elementary, Union Elementary, Station Camp Elementary, Oakmont Elementary, Dr. William Burrus Elementary, Indian Lake Elementary, Portland East Middle, Portland Gateview Elementary, Howard Elementary, Millersville Elementary, and White House High School.
(It needs to be noted that Gateview Elementary has been designated by the state as a STEAM school — the added “A” stands for arts.)
The application process takes three years and is extensive, but every school I visited was either STEM designated or working on it.
What did I see? A revolution. STEM thinking is transforming the schools in Portland. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but listen to these examples:
In Portland’s West Middle School, Kim Baughn has created a STEM farm — beginning with strawberry beds (chosen, of course, because Portland is the strawberry capital of the universe.) The students started with seeds, transplanted them, analyzed soil, and selected, cut, and sealed lumber. They extracted DNA from strawberries. The schoolyard now has chicken coops, and the students are building a chicken run. The Family Sciences Department uses eggs from STEM chickens.
The entire school is papered with huge posters asking questions about Karst topography, which is the kind of soil that created Mammoth Cave and the sinkhole that caused the Corvette Museum cave-in. And of course, the students from Portland West are taking field trips to Mammoth Cave and the Corvette Museum. How cool is that?
Over at Gateview, Jessica Betcher decided her third graders would build rockets as their STEM project, but only if they learned the multiplication tables. (Learn your sixes, get your parachutes. Learn your sevens, get rocket fins. The nines will get you the nose, and you only get the engine if you can pass the mix test — all the multiplication tables mixed up.) Then she stirs in actual rocket science and a huge vocabulary list of words like “velocity, trajectory, and ejection.” And these are third graders.
Speaking of young, Heide Wix at Clyde Riggs Elementary is teaching her second graders engineering through STEM. She purchased brain bins with her grant money — containers full of different types of building materials. Think Legos, or pieces of magnets. She organizes the kids into groups and lets them design and build an assigned “thing,” such as a dam, a fence, or a skyscraper.
Then she introduces real-world conditions, like wind or water. She doesn’t warn the kids ahead of time, she just turns on the high-speed fan and lets them see for themselves what a tornado can do to a building. Then she lets them try again.
Another piece of STEM is an emphasis on collaborative learning. Electa Johns, for instance, puts her 8th-grade math students into groups and randomly rotates them daily. Then she has a strict rule that every member of the group must contribute a piece of the math puzzle and write it on the whiteboard- truly, no child left behind.
Ann Meador at North Sumner Elementary is starting a butterfly garden, which will be filled with milkweed and Tennessee native flowers like asters and daisies. “The butterfly garden is to help our monarch butterfly pollinators. If we lose our pollinators, like bees and butterflies, we’ll have nothing.”
Then she added, “But what I most love about STEM is that while the kids are having fun, they don’t realize they’re learning, and sometimes, the lightbulb goes off right in front of you, and a kid runs up to you and shouts, ‘I just built a closed circuit!’ ”
Shelley Cooper, the principal at Portland West Middle told me, “I moved toward STEM because when I taught high school, I saw that we were waiting too late to give the kids real-life options. By the time they hit high school, they’re supposed to select their curriculum. Offering STEM in the lower grades accelerates learning in so many areas, and the kids are more than up to it. They want to learn more, and they’re ready to learn about things that impact the world they see around them.”
In most of the STEM schools, you’ll see the students outside planting or building or feeding chickens. Or in a STEAM school, performing or making costumes or designing the sets for the school musical. Or in an art class, throwing clay on a wheel.
The kids will be doing projects. You will rarely see them sitting.
They will be excited — almost never bored.
How can this not be revolutionary? The very best kind of revolution.
