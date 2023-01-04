If you’re like me, you’ve heard of STEM schools, but you don’t really know what they are. You think STEM means a school that has an emphasis on science and math. If you take a minute and spell out the letters, you might arrive at the right ones — science, technology, engineering, and math, carefully picking out words that sound kind of “science-y.”

That’s where I was a mere four weeks ago. But now, after interviewing the eight teachers who were awarded Portland Community Education (PCED) grants, I’ve seen the light.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.