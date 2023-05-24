Artificial flavors and fragrances don’t always appeal to me, but natural smells can enrich a moment and linger in my memory.

The yard’s first cut grass of spring is as fresh a smell as I can find, even if there is a hint of wild onion tops that were clipped in the process. Recently broken ground in the field, still damp and shiny from the turning plow’s blades, creates a genuine earthy odor, desirable to linger in the air.

