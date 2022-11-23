I had another one of those magic Portland moments this week.
I was sitting in the office of the Parks and Recreation Department, interviewing Jamie White, Parks Director, Tammy Groves, Assistant Parks Director, and Megann Thompson, City Council liaison with the Parks Department.
I asked Jamie, “So is this what you wanted to do when you grew up, back when you were a little boy?” (Sidebar: This was kind of a dumb question. What did I expect him to say? “No, I was planning to be an astronaut.” Or “I wanted to be a doctor but hated math.” But you know—open mouth, insert foot, etc., etc.)
What I did NOT expect was, “Yes. I always loved being at the park, and by the time I was college-age, I knew this was exactly what I wanted to do.”
There it was. That Portland magic—the special quality I’ve been trying to describe. It definitely has something to do with people wanting to give back to Portland because Portland has given so much.
I think White, Groves, and Thompson could have talked all day about their love for “all things Portland Parks”—how satisfying it is to go to work when the work you do makes Portland even better.
AN EASY THING TO DO
And speaking of an inspired notion, I implemented a suggestion given to me by the Hands of Hope staff. I thought it might be complicated, but it was easy, which is why I’m bringing it up. (Because you can do it, too.) I went onto Amazon, pulled up my account, and tweaked it, making it an Amazon Smile account, with Hands of Hope in Portland, Tennessee, as my charity of choice. So, now when I order something online (and it is almost Christmas, folks), Hands of Hope gets a little tiny piece.
AND A LITTLE MORE MAGIC
Tonight I’m going to “A Night of Improv Comedy” by the Strawberry Picker Players. Until two days ago, I had no idea who the Strawberry Picker Players were, but now I know.
You see, a Portland native son, Grant Collins, went to Chicago and studied at the Second City Conservatory. Second City is the training ground for quite a few famous people—Bill Murray, Chris Farley, and Tina Fey, just to name a few. Grant has become a professional in this field of improvisational comedy, and he teaches and performs with Nashville’s Third Coast Comedy Club and is starting his own production company, Lurudu.
Tonight he and some of his colleagues are performing at the Southern Occasions Event Center, and (for tonight, at least) these professional comics are the “Strawberry Picker Players.”
And the proceeds of this event go to benefit Temple Theatre.
Once again, Portland people give back to Portland. I guess Grant Collins feels that Portland nurtured him, so he wants to nurture it right back. Portland’s magic elixir.
So anyway, I have to get ready to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.