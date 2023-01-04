“But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD sees not as man sees; for man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart.” — 1 Samuel 16:7

A recent statement heard was, “It is sad that we cannot see people’s souls instead of their bodies.” What we see is not really the person. The way things appear on the outside are not always indicative of what’s going on inside; that includes the body, the mind, and the soul.

