The annual Portland High School liftathon was termed a success as over $38,000 dollars was raised to support the football program.
“I’m really proud of these guys and what they are doing in the weight room,” Coach Hunter Hicks said. “We are looking forward to it transitioning to the practice field.”
The top class was the freshmen with $15,000 dollars. Senior Isaac Berry was the top fund raiser for the seniors, Skylar Hicks led the junior class while Cayden Lane topped the sophomores, and freshman Conner Freeman was the top fundraiser overall with $2,400 dollars.
“We had a lot of guys go in in their lifting,” Hicks explained. “But this was mostly a fun night to showcase what the guys have been doing all winter in the weight room.”
Spring practice will start later this month.
