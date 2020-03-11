Portland coach Justin Martin welcomes 20 players back to this year’s 2020 team as the season opens this week. Martin lost four seniors to graduation but return the bulk of the team from a year ago including six sophomores as part of a talented freshmen and 10th grade contingent.
“They will be a big part of the team,” Martin remarked recently. “They will have to learn on the fly and grow up quicker than most freshmen and sophomores. The faster they can develop, the better we will be.”
Four seniors will lead the squad in 2020, including Robbie Bradley, Connor Simmons, Tristan Alford, and Esteban Estrada.
“Connor will have to be our leader,” Martin pointed out. “He’s our most experienced player. Robbie will be our guy on the mound and most experienced pitcher. Tristan and Esteban will provide a hard- working mentality that will benefit the team greatly.”
Martin is still putting the right people in the right places as the third-year coach has used four different line-ups in preseason scrimmages.
Portland finished last in District 9-AAA in 2019 and complied a 6-25 record, and the expectations are to get better every game.
“My expectations are to play hard and improve daily,” Martin commented. “This team is a hard-working team and we will work hard and get better every game.”
The Purple will not be a power hitting team this season, according to Martin.
“We will have to manufacture runs this year,” Martin said.
The district is always tough, and the 2020 campaign is no different.
“Every team is good in our district,” Martin summed up.
Making up the remainder of the team are juniors Braxton Cole, Tyler Dillard, Tucker Parker, Orlando Sanchez. Sophomores are Jake Ausbrooks, Micah Brown, Mason Elliott, Oscar Garcia, Hunter Richards and Caeson Utley.
The freshmen class includes Cullen Box, Korbin Bray, Rylan Brown, Caleb Butner, Jaden Calvert, James Estrada, Rhett Hicks, Luke Newton, Freddy Paxton, Braxton Taylor and Tanner White.
