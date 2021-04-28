The Portland High School baseball team lost two games and won one in action last week.
On April 19, the Panthers lost to Green Hill, 11-5.
Caeson Utley led the offensive attack with three hits, while Cullen Box had two. Jake Ausbrooks and Vinny Larner-Parker finished with one each.
The Panthers gave up five first-inning runs but plated four in the bottom of the second.
With one out in the second, Tyler Dillard and Stubblefield drew walks, and Utley singled in Dillard. Box drove in Stubblefield with another base hit.
Utley came in on an Ausbrooks hit, and Box touched home plate thanks to an error.
Green Hill pushed across a run in the top of the third and added five to lead 11-4.
Portland tallied its final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Utley singled to right field, and Box was hit by a pitch. Two outs later, Parker singled in Utley.
Then, the Panthers picked up a 3-2 win over Green Hill on Tuesday.
Dillard picked up the win by going the distance on the mound, allowing five hits. The left-hander recorded six strikeouts and walked two batters.
Utley, Ausbrooks, Chase Runyon, Dillard, Braxton Taylor and Luke Newton all had a hit.
Both teams went scoreless over the first two innings before the Panthers struck for one in the third.
Utley was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on an Ausbrooks double.
Two more runs came in for the Panthers in the fifth.
With one out, Newton blasted a double to centerfield, and Garrett Stubblefield walked.
Utley singled in Newton, and Stubblefield advanced to third.
Stubblefield later sccored to give the Purple a 3-0 lead.
Dillard gave up one run in the bottom of the fifth and one in the seventh.
Dillard forced a groundout to end the contest.
On Thursday, Portland was no-hit by Zach McWilliams in a 16-0, five-inning loss at Beech.
McWilliams walked six batters and struck out 10.
Luke Newton drew two of those walks.
The Panthers fell to 11-12 with the loss.
Portland travels to Station Camp on Thursday and to East Robertson on Friday before returning home to battle Gallatin next Monday.
