The Portland High School baseball team played a pair of games last week, dropping a 5-0 district contest to Lebanon on March 23 and suffering a 12-4 loss to to county rival White House 12-4 last Wednesday.
The Panthers had eight baserunners in the loss to Lebanon.
Cullen Box singled in the first inning. Caeson Utley reached on a fielder’s choice, and Jake Ausbrooks also singled.
In the second, Chase Runyon took first on an error. and one inning later, Box doubled before Utley punched out a single.
Box walked in the fifth, and Mason Elliott was hit by a pitch in the seventh.
The Blue Devils scored one run in the fourth and added two in both the fifth and sixth frames. Lebanon had ten hits in the game.
White House recorded 13 hits against Portland as Samuel Abshire and Caden Blackford each had three and Hunter Matherly and Zane Brown collected two each.
Portland had eight hits as Box, Utley and Ausbrooks each pounded out two, and Hunter Richards and Tyler Dillard finished with one each.
After the Blue Devils scored two in the top of the first, the Panthers struck for one in the bottom of the inning when Richards blasted a two-out home run over the leftfield fence.
Dillard followed with a single, and Ausbrooks walked. However, both runners were stranded.
White House struck for two runs in the second inning and added one in the third to lead 5-1.
The Panthers pushed two runs across in the home half of the third.
Box doubled to lead off the inning before Utley singled and Richards was hit by a pitch. Dillard grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Box being forced out at home plate. Then, Ausbrooks singled to plate Utley, and Richards came in to score on a Luke Newton sacrifice fly.
Four runs came in for the Blue Devils in the fourth for a 9-3 advantage.
In the bottom of the fourth, Box lined a two-out hit to centerfield, and Utley reached on an error. Richards was hit by a pitch to load the bases but couldn’t score.
White House extended its lead to 10-3 in the by adding a single run in the fifth.
The Panthers came back with a run in the bottom of the inning as Ausbrooks blasted a double to leftfield and advanced to third on Newton’s groundout. Elliott hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Ausbrooks.
Two runs came across for the Blue Devils in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Utley doubled in the sixth but was left stranded, and the Panthers went down in order in the seventh.
Portland will play this weekend at Westmoreland and will have a home-and-away series with Wilson Central on Tuesday and Wednesday.
