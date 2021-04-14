The Portland baseball team fell to 6-8 after losing a trio of games last week.
The Panthers fell to Wilson Central, 7-5, last Tuesday.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the second inning and added four in the sixth, while Portland pushed two runs across in the second and three in the bottom half of the sixth.
After a scoreless first inning, Wilson Central tallied three runs before the Panthers came back with two in the home half of the frame.
Chase Runyon singled before Rhett Hicks walked, and Mason Elliott was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Braxton Taylor came up and blasted a two-run single that scored Runyon and Hicks.
Neither team scored over the next three frames, but Wilson Central struck for four runs in the top of the sixth and 7-2 lead.
Portland scored a trio of runs in the bottom half of the sixth.
Jake Ausbrooks walked and was driven in by a Hicks single. Elliott drove in Garrett Stubblefield, who was pinch-running for Hicks. Taylor collected his second hit of the evening, and Luke Newton and Cullen Box walked to load the bases. Caeson Utley drew a bases-on-balls to force in Elliott, and the Panthers trailed, 7-5.
Portland got a hit from Runyon in the seventh, but the freshman was left stranded as the Wildcats escaped town with the win.
Taylor, Utley and Runyon all had a pair of hits in the contest.
- The two district rivals met the following evening at Wilson Central, with the hosts edging the Panthers, 4-2.
In the first inning, Box led off with a hit and moved to second base on an Utley groundout. Ausbrooks came to the plate and singled home Box with the first run of the night.
Box slammed a solo home rrun to left in the third inning to wrap up the scoring for Portland.
Tyler Dillard doubled in the fourth but couldn’t score.
Both Box and Dillard had two hits.
- Last Friday, the Panthers lost to visiting Beech, 3-2.
The Panthers led 1-0 after one inning play as Box scored when Hunter Richards reached on an error.
Beech struck for one run in the top of the third to tie the game.
Portland regained the advantage as Runyon singled and scored on Elliott’s run-scoring hit in the sixth.
Beech tallied the winning runs in the top of the seventh.
The Panthers will play at home this week in the East Robertson Classic.
