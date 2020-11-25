The Portland High School bowling teams finished up the regular season with three matches last week, capturing a win over Merrol Hyde Magnet.
On Nov. 12, the Panthers suffered a 20.5-6.5 oss to Mt. Juliet in an open match.
In the first game, Jackson Wyattmills won, 136-125. Summer Evans claimed a 166-114 decision, and Maddie Taylor notched a 212-155 victory.
Then, after failing to win a game in the middle game, the Panthers recorded two wins in the third. Aaron Dailey knocked down seven more pins than his opponent in a 184-177 decision, and Taylor tied her opponent by bowling a 169.
Mt. Juliet won the overall match total pinfall and score, 3873-2644.
Portland defeated Merrol Hyde, 21-6, on Nov. 17.
In the opening game, Reilly Hicks captured a 124-77 win. Mallory Lame won by forfeit, and Evans clinched a 174-78 decision.
In the second game, Hicks won, 100-68/ Evans bowled a 122, and Taylor earned a win by forfeit.
In the final game, Hicks took a 126-59 victory. Lame and Taylor picked up wins by forfeit, and Evans came out on top in her game, 140-95.
The Panthers won all three total pinfall and points and finished with a 1640-1084 advantage in overall total pinfall and score.
The Lady Panthers won their match with Hendersonville, 22.5-4.5. Evans bowled a 123 to her opponent’s 106, and Taylor picked up a 265-112 win. Lame and Hicks notched wins by forfeit.
Evans, Taylor, Lame, and Hicks came up winners in the second and third games.
The Panthers won the overall total pinfall and score by a 1600-882 margin.
The Portland boys fell to the Commandos, 17-10.
The Panthers picked up two wins in the opening game as Wyattmills bowled a 126 and Lukas Edmonds won by forfeit.
Nik Averitt eeked out a 142-140 win in game two, and Edmonds won by forfeit.
Kalen Poghen won by forfeit in the final game, and Steven Ellis brought home a victory by forfeit. Portland came out on top in game two and game three total pinfall and [oints but fell in the overall total pinfall and score by 50 pins (2265-2215).
The district tournament is slated to begin on Nov. 30 and run through Dec. 12.
