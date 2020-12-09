Both of the Portland High School bowling teams lost in the district tournament last week as their respective seasons ended.
The Lady Panthers fell in the semifinals to Wilson Central, 21-6.
Maddie Taylor, who is headed to the state tournament for the second consecutive season as an individual, picked up a win in the opening game, 216-116.
Summer Evans won in game two, 134-97.
Taylor bowled a 173 to knock down 62 more pins than her opponent, and Reilly Hicks collected a 129-116 victory.
In the final game, Evans was successful, winning 160-118, and Taylor kept rolling with a 177-107 win.
The Panther boys fell in the quarterfinals of the district to Mt. Juliet, 22-5.
The Panthers picked up two wins in game one as Jackson Wyattmills outbowled his opponent, 162-152, and Aaron Dailey came out a 167-121 winner.
Dailey recorded the lone victory for Portland in the middle game with a 201-83 decision.
In the final game, Wyattmills came out a 153-120 winner, and Dailey earned a 216-154 victory.
